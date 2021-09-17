nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,947,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 243,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 21,450.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 46,333 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.46. 7,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,009. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 134.80 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

