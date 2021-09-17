O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of OI stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 88,561 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth $865,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 637,795 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in O-I Glass by 107,482.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

