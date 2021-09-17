O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 49,015.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,617,000 after buying an additional 107,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after buying an additional 108,120 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at $14,263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 135,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Movado Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,100 shares of company stock worth $1,187,833. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $761.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.26. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.