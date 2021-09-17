O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,404 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $97.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average of $100.29. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

