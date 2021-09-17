O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 47.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NYSE WOR opened at $53.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

