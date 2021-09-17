O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

