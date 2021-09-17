O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $177.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.75 and its 200-day moving average is $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $135.52 and a 52 week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.