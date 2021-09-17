O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 13,387.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 20.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 24.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 33.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

COKE stock opened at $383.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.50 and a 1 year high of $460.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.94.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

