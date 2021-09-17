O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,332 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FORM. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CL King started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $39.04 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

