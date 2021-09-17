O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of RRR opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 2.57. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.