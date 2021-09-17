OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised shares of OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.93.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -25.76.

In other news, Director Catherine Gignac purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$237,000.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.