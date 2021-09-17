Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate Acquires 41,245 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate bought 41,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate bought 21,756 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $478,414.44.

On Thursday, September 9th, Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate bought 13,738 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,498.00.

Shares of REPX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. 4,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.45. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,390,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,796,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 1,157.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 144,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth $3,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

