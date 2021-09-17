Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Oil Search in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.30 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS OISHY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.73. 236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480. Oil Search has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93.

Oil Search Ltd. engages in the business of oil and gas exploration. It operates through the following segments: PNG Business Unit, Alaska Business Unit and Centre. The PNG Business Unit segment engages in the development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and other refined products.

