OIN Finance One Day Volume Hits $1.53 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 58% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 47.5% against the dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $13.15 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00140132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.93 or 0.00800646 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00046026 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,418,760 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

