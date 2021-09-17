Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 339.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in OLO were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,307,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OLO opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $298,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $501,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

