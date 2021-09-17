OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Up to $34.23

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.23, but opened at $35.37. OLO shares last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 21,573 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.47.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $298,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OLO by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,369,000 after purchasing an additional 223,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $41,686,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $35,180,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

