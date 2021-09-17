Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Gap Down to $22.39

Shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.39, but opened at $21.28. Omega Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 4,100 shares.

OMGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94). Equities research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

