OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $59.72 on Thursday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

