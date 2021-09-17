Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 94,390 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter worth $280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.72. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

