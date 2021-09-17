OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Major Shareholder Sells $526,500.00 in Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $1,146,057.30.

On Thursday, July 8th, T Kendall Hunt sold 600 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $14,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $320,211.52.

On Thursday, July 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $549,049.83.

OSPN opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $789.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. OneSpan Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 809.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpan during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in OneSpan during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

