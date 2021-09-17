OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.74

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.74 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 11.60 ($0.15). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 398,803 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £47.53 million and a P/E ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32.

In other OPG Power Ventures news, insider Arvind Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £4,200 ($5,487.33).

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

