Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Insider Sells $49,260.00 in Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $49,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,661.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Kirscht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $49,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $677.62 million, a P/E ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on OPRT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after acquiring an additional 631,764 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 28,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 43,289 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

