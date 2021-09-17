Opus (OPT) Market Capitalization Reaches $318,259.60

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Opus has a market cap of $318,259.60 and approximately $12.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opus has traded up 126.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00059777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00133623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00045794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars.

