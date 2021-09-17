Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ORKLY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 29,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,141. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.27. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.77%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.