OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Gap Down to $69.68

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.68, but opened at $68.03. OrthoPediatrics shares last traded at $67.47, with a volume of 265 shares trading hands.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 2,445 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $165,233.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,321 shares of company stock valued at $780,217 in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

