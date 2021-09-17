Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Overstock.com were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSTK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Overstock.com by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,401,000 after acquiring an additional 265,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,783,000 after buying an additional 55,383 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 503,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 327,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 208,091 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.53. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30.
In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,339 shares of company stock worth $528,500. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
OSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
