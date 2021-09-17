Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Overstock.com were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSTK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Overstock.com by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,401,000 after acquiring an additional 265,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,783,000 after buying an additional 55,383 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 503,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 327,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 208,091 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.53. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,339 shares of company stock worth $528,500. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

