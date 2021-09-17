PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,725,000 after buying an additional 26,733 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,644,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 507,314 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PACW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. 1,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,873. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

