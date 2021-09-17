PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MPGPF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.92.

PageGroup stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. PageGroup has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.99.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

