Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) Insider Deon Louw Buys 220,000 Shares of Stock

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) insider Deon Louw acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £752,400 ($983,015.42).

LON PAF opened at GBX 16.32 ($0.21) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.69. Pan African Resources PLC has a one year low of GBX 15.21 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 27.10 ($0.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £314.70 million and a PE ratio of 6.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.32%. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Pan African Resources from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 29 ($0.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

