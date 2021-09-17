Par Pacific Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 8,012 call options on the company. This is an increase of 540% compared to the average volume of 1,251 call options.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of PARR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. 3,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $917.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 243,902 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after acquiring an additional 539,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

