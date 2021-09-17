Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.2% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $158.17. 346,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,671,390. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $472.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

