Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 653 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.6% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000,000 after buying an additional 3,750,600 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after buying an additional 2,079,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $92,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,521,639. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $135.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

