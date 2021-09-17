ParallelCoin Reaches Market Cap of $47,232.44 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 76.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $47,232.44 and $1.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.41 or 0.00380709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

