Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,484.48.

Parkland stock traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,776. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$32.18 and a 52-week high of C$45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.32%.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

