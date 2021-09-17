Patrick Louis Ryan Sells 5,000 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $696,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $16.00 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $812.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile
Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.
