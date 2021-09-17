Patrick Louis Ryan Sells 5,000 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $696,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $16.00 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $812.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

