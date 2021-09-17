Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAYA. Truist started coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of PAYA opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.03. Paya has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paya will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at $1,287,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 1,507.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 60,296 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth $746,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 745,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 184,196 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,402,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after buying an additional 1,275,262 shares during the period.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

