Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PAYA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

PAYA opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.03. Paya has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Paya will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Paya by 69.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 490,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 201,303 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Paya by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 321,756 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paya by 33.9% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Paya in the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paya in the second quarter worth $364,000.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

