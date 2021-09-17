PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) Short Interest Up 418.2% in August

PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 418.2% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PB Bankshares stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.47. PB Bankshares has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $15.54.

About PB Bankshares

PB Bankshares Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

