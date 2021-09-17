PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PDC Energy is an independent exploration and production operator with the Wattenberg Field in Colorado being its chief operating region. Following the SRC Energy deal last year, PDC Energy has emerged as the second-largest oil producer in the DJ Basin to go with its existing Delaware acreage. The company has a favorable debt maturity profile, while a disciplined approach to capital spending should boost free cash flow generation in 2021 after raking in nearly $400 million last year. But similar to other upstream firms, the pandemic-induced lower commodity price realizations throughout 2020 have pressured the company’s earnings and revenues. Asset concentration risk and an uncertain regulatory environment in Colorado are the other negatives in the PDC Energy story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

Shares of PDCE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $214,856,000 after buying an additional 85,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $212,264,000 after acquiring an additional 415,024 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 73.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,674,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

