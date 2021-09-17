PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $244.42 million and approximately $819,622.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00059980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00134134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAK is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 950,213,441 coins and its circulating supply is 670,229,345 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

