Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 97.4% over the last three years.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

PEB opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,690 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.