Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on October 15th

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 97.4% over the last three years.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of PEB stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,690 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.