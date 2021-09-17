Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $146,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

