Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $146,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $131.96 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 824.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.85.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEGA. Macquarie increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

