Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Jill Woodworth Sells 50,000 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $5,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $104.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.89 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 21.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,726,000 after acquiring an additional 39,380 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 19.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 565.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 324,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,218,000 after acquiring an additional 275,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,786,000 after acquiring an additional 167,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at $3,584,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

