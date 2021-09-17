Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Position Trimmed by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,911 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 570,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 210.9% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 124,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 84,344 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $103.66. 58,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,638,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.72.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,234,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $5,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 859,802 shares of company stock worth $99,594,794. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

