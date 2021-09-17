Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Short Interest Down 45.6% in August

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,200 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the August 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 751,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 7,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $37,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 244,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $904,909.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,190,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,831. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Performant Financial by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,613,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.43. 11,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,437. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $249.87 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of -0.82.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Performant Financial will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

