PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of PetIQ worth $29,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in PetIQ by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after buying an additional 258,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,061,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 400,961 shares during the period.

PetIQ stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. 9,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,044. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $744.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.61 million. Research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

