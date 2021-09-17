Pfizer’s (PFE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their hold rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.77.

NYSE PFE opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 719,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,054,000 after purchasing an additional 88,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

