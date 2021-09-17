Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $18.93

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.93, but opened at $17.32. Pharvaris shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 93 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $573.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.94.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 313.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the second quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pharvaris by 13.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pharvaris by 13.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Pharvaris by 17.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 490,490 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.