Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $18.93

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.93, but opened at $17.32. Pharvaris shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 93 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $573.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 313.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the second quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pharvaris by 13.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pharvaris by 13.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Pharvaris by 17.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 490,490 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
